Mary Ann Tarter Evans, of Hustonville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at University of Kentucky. She was 67.
Born on Aug. 14, 1952, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Bernal and Ila Emerson Tarter. Mary was a homemaker. She played piano at South Fork Separate Baptist Church where she was a member. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, thrift shopping, and cooking.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Jimmy Ray Evans, of Hustonville; two sons, Chris (Alitta) Evans, of Hustonville, and Kyle (Lisa) Evans, of Dunnville; a daughter, Kasey (Justin) Padgett, of Waynesburg; a brother, John (Nicki) Tarter, of Liberty; two grandchildren, Tyler and Taylor; and her mother-in-law, Lois Evans, of Dunnville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two sisters, Martha Wilson and Billie Tarter-Wilson.
A private funeral service will be held at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Bailey and Bro. Gary Evans officiating. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Derek Evans, Jake Tarter, Micah Meece, Scott Wilson, Aaron Wilson, Vance Wilson, and Jodie Hatter. They will not be in attendance.
The family would like to express their thanks to the staff of Liberty Care Center and Bluegrass Hospice Center.
Arrangements for Mrs. Mary Evans are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 2, 2020