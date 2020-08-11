Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Carrier, 82, of Highland, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born on July 20, 1938 in Walltown, Kentucky to the late Luther Salyers and Mary Floyd Salyers. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and worked several years as a seamstress. She attended Kings Mountain Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include two sons, Craig Kent Carrier (Trena Isaacs-Carrier) of Stanford, KY and Kevin Gene Carrier (Sarah) of Stanford, KY; five grandchildren, Kristen Walton, Kenton Carrier, Karson Carrier, Caleb Carrier and Jae Cox; several brothers in law and sisters in law; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Tilden Carrier; her parents, Luther Salyers and Mary Floyd Salyers; six brothers, Norman Salyers, John T. Salyers, Jesse D. Salyers, Clifford Salyers, Herman Salyers and Vernon Salyers; and six sisters, Betty Meeks, Martha Robertson, Bertha Mae Fight, Myrtle Salyers, Estie Elliott and Clytha Godbey

A visitation was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, Ky. Funeral was held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford. Burial followed at Buffalo Springs Cemetery in Stanford, Ky.

Active pallbearers are Rick Fight, Randy Fight, Ron Robertson, Mark Carrier, Marty Carrier and Tom Godbey, Jr.

Honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Caudill, Lynn Young, Ron Floyd, Kristen Walton, Kenton Carrier, Karson Carrier, Caleb Carrier and Jae Cox.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store