Mary Ellen Morgan, 82, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her spouse, Tommy Gifford Morgan; daughters, Gwyn (Mike) Bostic, Jackie (Mike) Miller; sons, John (Tammy) Morgan, Steven Morgan (Rita Johnson), Gregory Morgan; sisters, Mabel Morgan of Middleburg, Jo Ann Harris, Wanda Byrd; brother, Boyd Hoskins; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Feb. 10 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 12, 2020