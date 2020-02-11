Mary Ellen Morgan

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
Obituary
Mary Ellen Morgan, 82, of Liberty, died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by her spouse, Tommy Gifford Morgan; daughters, Gwyn (Mike) Bostic, Jackie (Mike) Miller; sons, John (Tammy) Morgan, Steven Morgan (Rita Johnson), Gregory Morgan; sisters, Mabel Morgan of Middleburg, Jo Ann Harris, Wanda Byrd; brother, Boyd Hoskins; 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Feb. 10 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 12, 2020
