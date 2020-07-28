1/1
Mary Helen (Maupin) Putteet
Mary Helen Maupin Putteet, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday morning, July 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was 94 years of age.
Born on May 4, 1926, in Casey County, Kentucky, Helen was a daughter of the Late Ray and Alta Anderson Maupin. She was a homemaker and a member of Trace Fork Separate Baptist Church. Helen was a faithful Christian lady. She loved being a minister's wife and traveling with her late husband, Coy, as he spread the gospel.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Patty Cook and Connie Putteet, both of Liberty; two brothers, Johnny (and Joyce) Maupin and Bobby (and Marcella) Maupin, both of Liberty; three grandchildren, Tanya Long, Samantha Putteet, and Emily Putteet; seven great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Brother Coy A. Putteet, who passed away on January 3, 2000; two sons, Danny Putteet and Jackie Putteet; one daughter, Regina Marcum; one brother, Jim Maupin; three sisters, Betty Meeks, Gay Arney, and Hazel Jeanette Morgan; and a granddaughter, Tina Hogue.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with her brother, Brother Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial followed in Willow Springs Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of Lake Cumberland, 100 Parkway Drive, Somerset, Kentucky 42503.
A.J. Glenn, G.G. Glenn, Brad Long, Jamey Maupin, Randall Lane, and James "Trixie" Morgan served as Helen's pallbearers.
Helen's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
