Mary Josephine Buis, 81, of Bethelridge, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Liberty, on Feb. 22, 1939, a daughter of the late Escar and Bessie Rayborn Black.
Josephine was the widow of Tearl Lee Buis.
Josephine was a retired custodian for the Casey County School System.
Survivors include: daughters, Terry Jo (Tony) Buis, of Liberty, Betsy (Butch) Godbey, of Liberty, Tina Buis (Tony Caron), of Bethelridge; grandchildren: Justin Buis, Ginger (George) Emerson, Jill (RJ) Upton, Greta Godbey (Chris Peoples), Jeanna Godbey (Jordan "Ben" Coggins), Ashley (Russ) Martin, Teia Daniel (Marcus Richards); 14 great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Walker and Winter Emerson, Dallas and Drew Moore, Dyson Upton, Aniya, Aliyah, Ariyana and Axtyn Foster, Jaylah Godbey and Jordan "JoJo" Coggins, Elianna and Lincoln Martin; brother: Robert Black, of Waco, KY; sister: Ina Watson, of Hamilton, OH; and her best friend her little "guy guy" Peanut.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse were brothers: Roy, Frank and Russell Black; and sisters: Barb Warren, June Statham, Marie Phelps and Laura Black.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. David Terwilliger officiating. Burial was in the Rich Hill Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com