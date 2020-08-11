1/1
Mary Josephine Buis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Josephine Buis, 81, of Bethelridge, passed away on Thursday Aug. 6, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Liberty, on Feb. 22, 1939, a daughter of the late Escar and Bessie Rayborn Black.
Josephine was the widow of Tearl Lee Buis.
Josephine was a retired custodian for the Casey County School System.
Survivors include: daughters, Terry Jo (Tony) Buis, of Liberty, Betsy (Butch) Godbey, of Liberty, Tina Buis (Tony Caron), of Bethelridge; grandchildren: Justin Buis, Ginger (George) Emerson, Jill (RJ) Upton, Greta Godbey (Chris Peoples), Jeanna Godbey (Jordan "Ben" Coggins), Ashley (Russ) Martin, Teia Daniel (Marcus Richards); 14 great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Walker and Winter Emerson, Dallas and Drew Moore, Dyson Upton, Aniya, Aliyah, Ariyana and Axtyn Foster, Jaylah Godbey and Jordan "JoJo" Coggins, Elianna and Lincoln Martin; brother: Robert Black, of Waco, KY; sister: Ina Watson, of Hamilton, OH; and her best friend her little "guy guy" Peanut.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse were brothers: Roy, Frank and Russell Black; and sisters: Barb Warren, June Statham, Marie Phelps and Laura Black.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. David Terwilliger officiating. Burial was in the Rich Hill Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved