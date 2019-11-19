Mary Louise Luttrell, 91, of Dunnville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Joe (Diann) Coby, Danny Eugene (Liz) Coby, Sr.; brother, Paul (Ruth) Gaines; sister, Rosalee (Dan) Duckworth; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; several great-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandson.
Funeral services were held Nov. 18 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Luttrell Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 20, 2019