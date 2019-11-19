Mary Louise Luttrell

Obituary
Mary Louise Luttrell, 91, of Dunnville, died Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Larry Joe (Diann) Coby, Danny Eugene (Liz) Coby, Sr.; brother, Paul (Ruth) Gaines; sister, Rosalee (Dan) Duckworth; eight grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one step-great-granddaughter; several great-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandson.
Funeral services were held Nov. 18 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Luttrell Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 20, 2019
