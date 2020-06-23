Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Rader Gossage Emerson, 86, of Windsor, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

She is survived by her sons, Joseph William (Tamara) Gossage, James Marvin (Jessica) Gossage, John David (Tracey) Gossage; and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were June 19, 2020 at the Bernard Funeral Home. Burial was in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

