Mary Rader Gossage Emerson
Mary Rader Gossage Emerson, 86, of Windsor, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph William (Tamara) Gossage, James Marvin (Jessica) Gossage, John David (Tracey) Gossage; and nine grandchildren.
Funeral services were June 19, 2020 at the Bernard Funeral Home. Burial was in the Ridgecrest Cemetery.
Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral
04:00 PM
Bernard Funeral Home
JUN
19
Visitation
12:00 PM
Bernard Funeral Home
