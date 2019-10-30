Maryetta Ruby, 67, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her long-time companion of thirty-six years, Bill Hamlin; sons, Chris Ruby, Charles Ruby; sister, Bonita Kleinhelter; brother, Gene Kleinhelter; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Oct. 25, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. No funeral services were held.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019