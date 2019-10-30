Maryetta Ruby (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Maryetta Ruby, 67, of Liberty, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her long-time companion of thirty-six years, Bill Hamlin; sons, Chris Ruby, Charles Ruby; sister, Bonita Kleinhelter; brother, Gene Kleinhelter; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
The family received friends Oct. 25, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. No funeral services were held.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.