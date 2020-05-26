Matthew Craig Burke, 37, of Aiken, South Carolina, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Augusta University Medical Center in Georgia.
He is survived by his parents, Don Richard Burke, Sr., Virginia Boyd Burke; daughter, Kiera Burke; wife, Julia Burke; brothers, Michael Burke, Donnie Burke, Jr.; and a nephew, Michael Burke, Jr.
Funeral services were held privately for family only. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 27, 2020