Maxine Elizabeth Price
1925 - 2020
Maxine Elizabeth Price, of Liberty, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Liberty Care and Rehab. She was 94.
Born on Oct. 22, 1925, in Teddy, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Rosalie C. Baldock Rodgers. Maxine was a graduate of University of Kentucky where she obtained her Master's Degree in Education. She was a teacher for forty-seven years at Liberty High School, Middleburg High School, and Casey County High School. She was a lifetime member and played piano at West Side Christian Church. Maxine was an avid UK fan. She loved her grandkids and enjoyed traveling. She visited all fifty states throughout her life.
She is survived by her son, Dr. John Rogers "Jackie" (Terry) Price, of Liberty; three grandchildren, John Price, of Liberty, Jason (Charity) Price, of Wilmore, and Kelly (Marshall) Forbes, of Liberty; and nine great-grandchildren, Hogan, Jax, Talley, Mia, Elizabeth, Luca, Mae, Elyn, and Jase. She is also survived by a sister, Mildred Neat, of Louisville.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Louise Fox; and two brothers, Lowell Rodgers and Charles Rodgers.
The family received friends from 12 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. The funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Marty Shackelford officiating. Burial followed in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were John Price, Jason Price, Marshall Forbes, Jax Price, Hogan Price, and Tommy Rodgers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Neat, Chris Neat, Walter Goggin, Danny Price, David Price, Johnny Wesley, Jeff Wesley, Mike Jones, George Ledford, and Luca Forbes.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to West Side Christian Church at 966 Campbellsville Street, Liberty, Kentucky, 42539.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
