Maxine Durham Joslin, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald R. Joslin, loving mother of the late Sheila A. Joslin, sister of Nancy Gail Rose and the late Betty Hines, Mary Elwanda Stone, Lonnie Durham, Carolyn Sue Durham, Amanda Louise Helton, Lloyd Ray Durham and Roy Wayne Durham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation was at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Cincinnati, March 15, from 5to 8 p.m. Graveside services were March 16, at 2 p.m. at Calvary Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery, Casey Co., KY.
Memorials may be made to .
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 20, 2019