1/1
Melanie Dawn Wethington
1977 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melanie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melanie Dawn Wethington, of Clementsville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Liberty. She was 42.
Born Sept. 1, 1977, in Liberty, she was a daughter of Karen Hicks Wethington and the late Randy Wethington. Melanie was a 1995 Casey County High Graduate. She went on to receive her Nursing degree from EKU. Melanie attended Noels Chapel Church of God. She was a registered nurse having last worked at the Liberty Care Center. Melanie loved flowers and was known for having a "green thumb."
Survivors include her mother, Karen Hicks Wethington; her three young children, Gracie Wilson, Ryder Wilson, and Bo Rodgers; sister, Lyndsay Wethington; maternal grandfather, James "Jimbo" Hicks; god-daughter, Shelby Allen; the father of Ryder and Gracie: John Wilson; the father of Bo: Greg Rodgers; and several aunts, uncles, and other family members also survive.
She was preceded in death her father, Randy Wethington: maternal grandmother, Evelyn Hicks; and paternal grandparents, Jim and Anita Wethington.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Gum Lick Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help the family offset funeral expenses.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 21, 2020
So sad I,used to work with her, at Danville hospital years ago. Always thought she was the sweetest beautiful lady.
Janice Hughes Bates
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved