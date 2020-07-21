Melanie Dawn Wethington, of Clementsville, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Liberty. She was 42.
Born Sept. 1, 1977, in Liberty, she was a daughter of Karen Hicks Wethington and the late Randy Wethington. Melanie was a 1995 Casey County High Graduate. She went on to receive her Nursing degree from EKU. Melanie attended Noels Chapel Church of God. She was a registered nurse having last worked at the Liberty Care Center. Melanie loved flowers and was known for having a "green thumb."
Survivors include her mother, Karen Hicks Wethington; her three young children, Gracie Wilson, Ryder Wilson, and Bo Rodgers; sister, Lyndsay Wethington; maternal grandfather, James "Jimbo" Hicks; god-daughter, Shelby Allen; the father of Ryder and Gracie: John Wilson; the father of Bo: Greg Rodgers; and several aunts, uncles, and other family members also survive.
She was preceded in death her father, Randy Wethington: maternal grandmother, Evelyn Hicks; and paternal grandparents, Jim and Anita Wethington.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Richie Smith officiating. Burial followed in the Gum Lick Cemetery. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the funeral home to help the family offset funeral expenses.
