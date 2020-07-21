Melissa Carol Price, 50, of Liberty, died Friday July 17, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her spouse, Kendall Craig Price; daughter, Brittany (Matthew) King; brothers, Tony (Terry Jo) Buis, Timothy (Tara) Buis, Terry Craig Buis; sisters, Linda Buis, Susan Weddle, Beverly Buis; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Rich Hill Cemetery.
