She is survived by her spouse, Kendall Craig Price; daughter, Brittany (Matthew) King; brothers, Tony (Terry Jo) Buis, Timothy (Tara) Buis, Terry Craig Buis; sisters, Linda Buis, Susan Weddle, Beverly Buis; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Rich Hill Cemetery.

Online Condolences may be expressed at

