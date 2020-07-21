1/
Melissa Carol Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melissa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melissa Carol Price, 50, of Liberty, died Friday July 17, 2020 at her residence.
She is survived by her spouse, Kendall Craig Price; daughter, Brittany (Matthew) King; brothers, Tony (Terry Jo) Buis, Timothy (Tara) Buis, Terry Craig Buis; sisters, Linda Buis, Susan Weddle, Beverly Buis; and two grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday July 22, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Rich Hill Cemetery.
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Service
01:00 PM
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved