Melvin Cravens, 90, of Liberty, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Lisa's Family Care. He is survived by his spouse, Rose Brown Cravens; son, Edward (Jill) Cravens; step-daughters: Cynthia (John) Nalley, Sandra (Ronald) Parson; three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sept. 24 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Willow Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019