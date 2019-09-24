Melvin Cravens

BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Obituary
Melvin Cravens, 90, of Liberty, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at Lisa's Family Care. He is survived by his spouse, Rose Brown Cravens; son, Edward (Jill) Cravens; step-daughters: Cynthia (John) Nalley, Sandra (Ronald) Parson; three grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sept. 24 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Willow Springs Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 25, 2019
