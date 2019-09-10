Melvin Dennis "Denny" Grider, 68, of Liberty, Ky., died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his sisters, Linda (Jim) Smith, Jane (Archie) Ehler, Brenda (Richard) Oilar, and Donna Lewis.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Gary Vest officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Denny's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019