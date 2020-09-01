1/
Merial Jean (Sanders) Greer
Merial Jean Sanders Greer, 87, of Liberty died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by sons, Jimmy (Lovanda Isaacs) Greer, Ricky (Patricia) Greer; daughter, Sherry (Al) Clements; brother, Carl Ray Sanders; sister, Jeanette Stargle; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 30 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
AUG
30
Funeral
01:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
