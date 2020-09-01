Or Copy this URL to Share

She is survived by sons, Jimmy (Lovanda Isaacs) Greer, Ricky (Patricia) Greer; daughter, Sherry (Al) Clements; brother, Carl Ray Sanders; sister, Jeanette Stargle; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Aug. 30 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at

