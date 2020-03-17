Michael Justin Hogue, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Neina Maria; his children, David, Jesika, Michael; his parents, Louise Lee-Grider, and Larry (Linda) Hogue; his siblings, Ricky (Debbie) Hogue, Sherrie (Dane) Delong, Anthony (Ann) Hogue, Andrea (David) Neal, Keith Hogue, Melissa Hogue-Prada, Nikki (David) Lynn; Amanda (Chris) Luster, and Kari Hogue.
Services will be at 2 p.m. March 21 at the Liberty First Church of God on W. Highway 70.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020