Michael Justin Hogue

Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Liberty First Church of God
W. Highway 70
Michael Justin Hogue, 39, of Indianapolis, Indiana, died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He is survived by the mother of his children, Neina Maria; his children, David, Jesika, Michael; his parents, Louise Lee-Grider, and Larry (Linda) Hogue; his siblings, Ricky (Debbie) Hogue, Sherrie (Dane) Delong, Anthony (Ann) Hogue, Andrea (David) Neal, Keith Hogue, Melissa Hogue-Prada, Nikki (David) Lynn; Amanda (Chris) Luster, and Kari Hogue.
Services will be at 2 p.m. March 21 at the Liberty First Church of God on W. Highway 70.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020
