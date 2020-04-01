Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Coffey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred Coffey, 95, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020, at the Liberty Care and Rehabilitation Center. Born March 18, 1925 in Casey County, Kentucky to Henry Levi and Della Mae Holtzclaw Henson. She married Addison M. Coffey on April 3, 1944.

Mildred graduated from Liberty High School and attended business school in North Carolina. She worked for the United States Department of Agriculture in the Casey County office for 32-and-a-half years, retiring as office manager in 1983.

Mildred was a member of the Liberty United Methodist Church. She was a supporter of the Casey County Public Library serving as a board member for several years. She enjoyed reading, walking, cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting, and visiting with family and friends.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, five brothers (Lawrence, Hollis, Forrest, Virl and Earl) and four sisters (Mary Dick, Arlie Haggard, Chloe Eads and Betty Lou Wheeler). She is survived by one sister Beulah Wolfe of Florida.

Additional survivors include daughter Glenda (Melvin) Ables, son Roger (Marilyn) Coffey, grandchildren Bradford Ables, Benjamin Ables, John Coffey and Leanne (Herbie) Davis. She is also survived by great grandchildren Kara Davis, Lucas Ables, Ailey Ables, and Nolan Ables and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service was held with immediate family only at Casey County Memorial Gardens with Bro. Jimmy Brown officiating on Wednesday March 25th, 2020.

Memorials are suggested to the Liberty United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 186 Liberty, KY 42539, or the Casey County Public Library, 238 Middleburg Street Liberty, KY 42539.



