Mildred F. Ross, 95, passed away on June 1, 2019, in Prescott, AZ, with her family by her side. She was the widow of George H. Ross. They shared 53 years of marriage.
She was born on April 14, 1924, in Humphrey, KY to Calvin (Tad) Black and Esther (Garner) Black. Encouraged by her teachers, she attended Campbellsville College and graduated with a teaching degree. She wanted to be remembered as a teacher to her family, whom she loved dearly. She made a lasting impression on everyone she met, with her quick wit and zest for life.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Antelope Valley, CA where she attended worship service, Sunday school and Bible Study. Throughout her life she enjoyed reading, quilting, cooking, gardening and staying up to date on current events. She was a lifelong Cincinnati Reds fan and Kentucky Wildcats fanatic.
She is survived by her children, George Hollis Ross, William Dwight Ross (Sue), and Tylene (Ross) Trout (Marty); grandchildren, Andrew Ross, Julie (Ross) Packer, Lori Ross-Schuehler, Philip Trout, Holly Ross and Will Ross; 13 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her grandsons, Keenan Ross and Christopher Trout; and her siblings, Margie (Black) McCoy, Travis Black, Sherrel Black and Clara (Black) McQueen.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, at the Mt. Olive Christian Church at 1974 State Hwy 837, 42566. Viewing preceded the service. A graveside service was held at the Rich Hill Cemetery immediately following the service.
Bartle Funeral Home in Liberty, KY was in charge of local arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on June 12, 2019