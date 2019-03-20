Mildred Irene Durham, 79, of Yosemite, died Thursday March 14, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Wade (Patsy) Durham, Roger (Paula) Durham; daughters, Juanita (Stewart) Wise, Valerie (Mark) Hess, Teresa and (Mike) Ingle; brother, Norman Godbey; sister, Sylvia Hall; 18 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were March 16at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Durham Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 20, 2019