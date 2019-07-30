Mildred Shell, 81, of Hustonville, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Shell; son, Jeff Caffee; daughter, Alice Caffee; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchidlren.
The funeral service was held July 25 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Green River Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019