Mildred Shell

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
View Map
Obituary
Mildred Shell, 81, of Hustonville, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Lester Shell; son, Jeff Caffee; daughter, Alice Caffee; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchidlren.
The funeral service was held July 25 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in the Green River Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019
