Milton "Bud" Morgan
1934 - 2020
Milton "Bud" Morgan, 86, of Jamestown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Fair Oaks Health Systems.
He is survived by his children, Jason (Tammy) Morgan, Marlon (Brandi) Morgan, Thea Martin (David Munson), Denise Morgan (Johnny), Mary (Tim) Ratcliff), Anna Jean Morgan; sisters, Anna Pyle, Mary Clement; half-brother, Mike Stetler; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to statewide COVID restrictions the funeral service will be held privately for family only.
Arrangements for Mr. Milton "Bud" Morgan are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
