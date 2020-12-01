Milton "Bud" Morgan, 86, of Jamestown, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Fair Oaks Health Systems.
He is survived by his children, Jason (Tammy) Morgan, Marlon (Brandi) Morgan, Thea Martin (David Munson), Denise Morgan (Johnny), Mary (Tim) Ratcliff), Anna Jean Morgan; sisters, Anna Pyle, Mary Clement; half-brother, Mike Stetler; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Due to statewide COVID restrictions the funeral service will be held privately for family only.
Arrangements for Mr. Milton "Bud" Morgan are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.