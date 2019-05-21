Misty Hill, 48, of Liberty, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Boyle County, Kentucky.
She is survived by her parents, Allen Hill and Annie "Rennie" Rankin; son, Allen Bowles; daughters, Daisey (Robert) Webber, Kristy Gilpin and Brittany (Brandon) Lane; sister, Christy Cochran Hill; and four grandchildren.
Services were held May 16 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on May 22, 2019