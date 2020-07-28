Nancy Bolin Porter, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Casey County Hospital. She was 82 years of age.
Born Aug. 30, 1937, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late William Perk and Ruth M. Statham Bolin. Nancy was a member of Brush Creek Christian Church where she was the pianist for many years. She was also a retired nurse with 35 years of service. Nancy was very involved in different clubs and organizations throughout the community; participating in the Red Hat Society, Casey County Homemakers and Casey County Hospital Auxiliary.
Nancy is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy Vanoy Porter of Liberty; two grandchildren, Tracey Porter and Doug Porter, both of Liberty; and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard G. Porter, who passed away on March 13, 2020; and her son, William Dale Porter.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Hershel Lawhorn officiating. Burial followed in Brush Creek Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Brush Creek Cemetery Fund, c/o David King, P.O. Box 87, Liberty, KY 42539.
Nancy's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.