BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Obituary
Nancy Lou Toombs, 74, of Kings Mountain, KY passed away on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Lisa's Family Care.
She was born in Danville, KY on Sept. 24, 1945 a daughter of the late Oliver Thomas Toombs and Katherine Marie Watson Toombs.
Nancy was a retired secretary for the Department of Mines and Minerals.
Survivors include: Three Sisters: Ann Leigh of Liberty, KY, Eileen Smither of Stanford, KY and Elsie Allen-Clark (Kenny) of Hustonville, KY.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was One Sister: Olivia Thomas "Tomye" Merchant and One Brother: George Toombs.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019
