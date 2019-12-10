Nancy Lou Toombs, 74, of Kings Mountain, KY passed away on Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Lisa's Family Care.
She was born in Danville, KY on Sept. 24, 1945 a daughter of the late Oliver Thomas Toombs and Katherine Marie Watson Toombs.
Nancy was a retired secretary for the Department of Mines and Minerals.
Survivors include: Three Sisters: Ann Leigh of Liberty, KY, Eileen Smither of Stanford, KY and Elsie Allen-Clark (Kenny) of Hustonville, KY.
Preceding her in death besides her parents was One Sister: Olivia Thomas "Tomye" Merchant and One Brother: George Toombs.
A Private Family Service will be held at a later date. Cremation Rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019