She is survived by her sons, Gary (Emma) Wethington, Bobby (Sheila) Wethington; daughters, Beverly Burress, Connie (Keith) Hayes, Marsha Wethington, Sandy Wethington; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass was held Oct. 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Nancy "Leo" Wethington, 89, of Liberty, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

