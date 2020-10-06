Nancy "Leo" Wethington, 89, of Liberty, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Emma) Wethington, Bobby (Sheila) Wethington; daughters, Beverly Burress, Connie (Keith) Hayes, Marsha Wethington, Sandy Wethington; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass was held Oct. 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.