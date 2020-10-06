1/
Nancy "Leo" Wethington
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy "Leo" Wethington, 89, of Liberty, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Gary (Emma) Wethington, Bobby (Sheila) Wethington; daughters, Beverly Burress, Connie (Keith) Hayes, Marsha Wethington, Sandy Wethington; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral mass was held Oct. 6 at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Service
01:00 PM
St. Bernard
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved