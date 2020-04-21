Nannie "Nan" Davis, of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence. She was 77.
Born on August 20, 1942, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Ross and Ann Gallimore Moxley. Nan was a retired schoolteacher with the Casey County School System. She was a Campbellsville College graduate. Nan was a charter member of Creston Missionary Baptist Church. She was an avid UK fan.
She is survived by a brother, Bill (Mary Lee) Moxley; three nephews; four nieces; two sisters-in-law, Jean Williams and Jewell Tedder; and two special friends and caretakers, Kathy (Aubrey) Pennington and Steve Burchell.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Willard Davis, who passed away on December 14, 2013; and a brother, Donald Moxley.
Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, private graveside services will be held at Old Antioch Cemetery with Rev. Bryant Moxley and Rev. Bill Moxley officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Creston Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund c/o Juanita Delp, 10167 W Hwy 70, Liberty, KY 42539.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 22, 2020