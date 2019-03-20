Negia (Hamlin) York, 81, of Union Township, OH, departed this life on March 11, 2019.
|
She was Born and raised in Casey County, KY and was the beloved wife of 63 years to Otis York; loving mother of Margaret Henson, Otis (Agina) York, Donna (Keith) Watson, the late James York, John York and the late Pete York; daughter of the late Homer and Linnie (nee Richardson) Hamlin; dear sister of Carol Lawhorn, June Lawhorn and Billie Hamlin; and Mamaw of seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 20, 2019