Nellie B. Means, 77, of Liberty, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Liberty Care and Rehab.
She is survived by her daughter, Tami Campbell; sons, Greg (Jenny) Means, Barry Means, Brian Means; sister, Roberta Phillips; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Oct. 29, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Napier Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 31, 2019