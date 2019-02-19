Nina Mae Hamm

Obituary

Nina Mae Hamm, 84, of Liberty, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Casey County Hospital in Liberty.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Helen) Hamm, Bobby (Brenda) Hamm; daughters, Wanda (Dale) Bell, Joyce (Randy) Lawson, Connie Hamm; sisters, Nellie Wilson, Vanie MacMahan; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service mm was held on Sunday, Feb. 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Funeral Home
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.