Nina Mae Hamm, 84, of Liberty, died Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Casey County Hospital in Liberty.
She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Helen) Hamm, Bobby (Brenda) Hamm; daughters, Wanda (Dale) Bell, Joyce (Randy) Lawson, Connie Hamm; sisters, Nellie Wilson, Vanie MacMahan; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service mm was held on Sunday, Feb. 17 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed at Shady Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019