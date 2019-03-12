Noble Fonzie King, 89, of Danville, KY passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noble Fonzie King.
He was born in Liberty, KY on Jan. 11, 1930, a son of the late James Wesley King and Monnie Murphy King.
Noble was the widower of Betty Jean Pedigo King who passed away on July 11, 2007.
Noble was a truck driver. He was also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.
Survivors include: Two Daughters: Debbie Jean (James) Strole of Danville, KY and Chasitidy and (Brian) Staggs of Lexington, KY, Three Grandchildren: Randell Noel, Audrey and Lauren Staggs, Four Brothers: Bearl (Wanda) King of Liberty, Darrell (Francis) King of Crab Orchard, KY, Thomas (Shirley) King of Lancaster, KY and Lilburn King of Junction City, KY and One Sister: Alene Coontz of Junction City, KY.
Preceding him in death besides his parents and spouse was Two Sons: Wayne Noble King and Rex Lee King, Two Grandchildren: Ronnie Dale Golden and Jeremy Fonzie Golden, Four Brothers: J.C., Loyell, Decie and Theodore King and Two Sisters: Gertrude Peyton and Mary Ann King.
Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday March 11, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. James Humphrey officiating. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019