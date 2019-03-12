Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Noble Fonzie King. View Sign

Noble Fonzie King, 89, of Danville, KY passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence.

He was born in Liberty, KY on Jan. 11, 1930, a son of the late James Wesley King and Monnie Murphy King.

Noble was the widower of Betty Jean Pedigo King who passed away on July 11, 2007.

Noble was a truck driver. He was also a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Survivors include: Two Daughters: Debbie Jean (James) Strole of Danville, KY and Chasitidy and (Brian) Staggs of Lexington, KY, Three Grandchildren: Randell Noel, Audrey and Lauren Staggs, Four Brothers: Bearl (Wanda) King of Liberty, Darrell (Francis) King of Crab Orchard, KY, Thomas (Shirley) King of Lancaster, KY and Lilburn King of Junction City, KY and One Sister: Alene Coontz of Junction City, KY.

Preceding him in death besides his parents and spouse was Two Sons: Wayne Noble King and Rex Lee King, Two Grandchildren: Ronnie Dale Golden and Jeremy Fonzie Golden, Four Brothers: J.C., Loyell, Decie and Theodore King and Two Sisters: Gertrude Peyton and Mary Ann King.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday March 11, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held 1 p.m. Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. James Humphrey officiating. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.

142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238

Liberty , KY 42539-0238

(606) 787-6211 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019

