Opal A. Abell, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed from this life on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Liberty Care Center. She was 99 years of age.
Born on April 22, 1921, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late James W. and Mary A. Mills Taylor. Opal wed Neil Abell on Feb. 4, 1938. She was a homemaker and former co-owner of Neil Abell's Grocery. Opal was a strong woman of God. She was the last surviving charter member of Rheber Church of the Nazarene, where she served as song leader and Sunday School teacher in years past. Opal loved to sing and play her guitar at church. She also enjoyed babysitting, quilting, crocheting, and working with her flowers. Most of all, Opal was a loving mother and grandmother.
Opal is survived by one son, James Michael Abell, of Dunnville; one daughter, Shirley Ann (Garland) Allen, of Liberty; eleven grandchildren, Kimberly (Perry) Dobbs, Melissa (Barry) Murphy, Bobbie (Tommy) Vest, Natasha (Brian) Smith, Shavahn (Matt) Wesley, Mickey Abell, Becky (Todd) Pendleton, Mindy Abell (Mark Stuart), Robbie (Stacy) Abell, Micah Abell, and Jody Michael Abell; 21 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Opal was preceded in death by her husband, William C. "Neil" Abell, who passed away on March 29, 1983; two sons, Donnie Abell and Joseph Burl Abell; three brothers, C.D. Taylor, Lilburn Taylor, and Acie Taylor; and four sisters, Lottie Cain, Gracie Davis, Stella Rubarts, and Becky Lay.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Perry Dobbs officiating. Burial followed in Salem Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Barry Murphy, Tommy Vest, Brian Smith, Matt Wesley, Derek Vest, Dustin Vest, Tyler Smith, and Collin Wesley served as Opal's pallbearers.
Mickey Abell, Chase Abell, Daniel Abell, Robbie Abell, Jody Michael Abell, and Micah Abell served as Opal's honorary pallbearers.
Opal's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.