Otha Compton "Bill" Clements, 91, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at his residence.
Born Nov. 5, 1929, in Casey County, he was a son of the late Richard Alford Clements and Mattie Lee Carman Clements. Mr. Clements, better known as Bill, lived in Casey County for most of his life living on the farm that he was raised on. A retired mason, carpenter, and farmer he continued working on his farm maintaining an immaculate yard, home, and garden. Bill was of the Separate Baptist faith and served as deacon at Shady Grove since Feb. 21, 1992. He led by example as he encouraged all friends, acquaintances, and neighbors to accept Christ as their personal Savior. He visited the sick regularly and shared his home canned food with many widows and neighbors. He taught his children and grandchildren to have a strong work ethic; whatever you wanted, needed, or had was earned. He believed that hard work should be rewarded occasionally with a day of fishing, either at his farm pond for catfish, the creek banks for red eyes, or the lake for crappie.
Ginseng hunting was a treat as he tried to teach his children and grandchildren what "seeing" was as many of them could not find it. Bill loved to be a practical joker and pulled "many of a joke" on his grandkids. One joke he loved playing on the grandkids was switching sweet milk to buttermilk. Other jokes he was famous for: doing the monkey walk on the grandkids back, holding out his hand and saying "cry me a hand full," and sliding everyone under the bed for their birthday. He nicknamed each grandkid: Clarence, Sug, Horse Collar, Hoss, Yic, and Squirt. Bill will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him, but we know he is finally at home with his dear wife and Lord.
Survivors include his son, Darrell Wayne (Nancy) Clements, of Bowling Green; daughter, Alma Joyce (Pete) Hayes, of Liberty; sister, Mae Douglas, of Cincinnati, OH; 6 grandchildren, Eric Neal (Alice) Clements, Jeremy Andrew (Lindsay) Hayes, Corey Douglas (Misty) Hayes, Ashley Elizabeth Hayes (Jodie Hatter), Cody Matthew (Jasmine) Hayes, and Andrew Richard (Shelby) Clements; and 9 great-grandchildren, Caitlin, Lauren, Virginia, Ethan, Easton, Lake, Evan, Leathea, and Emerson.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife on Feb. 15, 1975, Leatha Elizabeth Monday Clements, whom he wed on Nov. 4, 1953; brothers, Paul, William "Bob", Edgar "Dutch", Marvin, Franklin "Hank", James, George, and Fred Carson Clements; and sisters, Christine Marple, Aline Moore, Helen Woodrum, Neoma Clements, and Susie Marie Clements.
Private family funeral services will be held due to COVID restrictions for his funeral on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Shady Grove Separate Baptist Church with Bro. Richie Curtis, Bro. James Bryant, and Corey Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
A drive-thru visitation for the public will be held from 1-5 PM on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Bill's home at 62 Jackie Hollow Road in Casey County. We kindly ask that you remain in your vehicle as you drive-by and observe all social distancing guidelines as set forth by the CDC.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.mckinneybrown.com.