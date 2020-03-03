Oval Carlos Wheeler, 80, of Middleburg, died Sunday March 1, 2020 at his residence.
He is survived by his spouse, Anita June Wethington Wheeler; sons, Jimmy Ray Wheeler, Billy Wheeler; daughter, Katrina Abrams; sisters, Roxie Rice, Violet Smith, Naomi Goodman; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, and after 8 a.m. Wednesday March 4 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday March 4, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 4, 2020