Patricia Ann Hawkinson, 77, formerly of Liberty, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She is survived by her son, Brent (Dawn) Cox, Jr.; brother, Dennis (Patricia) Charles, Sr.; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Dec. 11 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Glenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 11, 2019