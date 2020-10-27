Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at Patricia Ann "Pat" Monday, 68, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Liberty Care Center.She is survived by six sisters, Rose (George) Gribbins, Brenda (Paul) Buis, Marlene (Lowell) Wilson, Carolyn (Larry) Friend, Wanda (Carl) Graybeal, Abby Grimes; brother, Kalap (Andrea) Foster; and four grandchildren.Funeral services were Oct. 25 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

