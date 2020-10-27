1/
Patricia Ann "Pat" Monday
Patricia Ann "Pat" Monday, 68, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Liberty Care Center.
She is survived by six sisters, Rose (George) Gribbins, Brenda (Paul) Buis, Marlene (Lowell) Wilson, Carolyn (Larry) Friend, Wanda (Carl) Graybeal, Abby Grimes; brother, Kalap (Andrea) Foster; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services were Oct. 25 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Jones Chapel Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
OCT
25
Funeral
03:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
