Patricia "Tootsie" Lee
Patricia "Tootsie" Lee, 85 of Hustonville, died Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Center.
She is survived by her spouse, Marvin Estill Lee; daughter, Elaine Ford (Bennie Dunham); sons, Wayne Lee (Patty Buck), Jeff (Brenda) Lee; son-in-law, Tip Brown; brother, Roger Cochran; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sept. 9 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
