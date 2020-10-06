Patricia "Tootsie" Lee, 85 of Hustonville, died Saturday Sept. 5, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Center.
She is survived by her spouse, Marvin Estill Lee; daughter, Elaine Ford (Bennie Dunham); sons, Wayne Lee (Patty Buck), Jeff (Brenda) Lee; son-in-law, Tip Brown; brother, Roger Cochran; eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sept. 9 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Tapscott Cemetery.
