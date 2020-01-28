Paul Freeman Meeks, 81, of Middleburg, KY, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 21, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Gilpin, KY on June 19, 1938, a son of the late Barney William Meeks and Alta Jane Spaw Meeks.
Paul was a former plant manager of Melville Corporation, a U.S. Army Veteran, member and song leader of Liberty Church of Christ, an avid golfer with many friends and a Kentucky Colonel.
Survivors include: his spouse: Judith McAninch Meeks; one son: Todd and (Robin) Meeks, of Cookeville, TN; one daughter: Tara Meeks-Reynolds, of Lexington, KY; four grandchildren: Shelby and (Robert) Wikowitz, Autumn and (Brandon) Sims, Jordan Meeks and Blake Muhlenkamp; two great-grandchildren: Jackson and Payton Wikowitz; and two sisters: Betty Herrin, of Redding, OH, and LaFern Frederick, of Mason, OH.
Preceding him in death besides his parents were one brother: Phillip Meeks; and five sisters: Mable Meeks, Glennabell McDonald, Fredia Meeks, Nova Brate and Alethea Matthews.
Visitation was from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Dallon McDonald and Bro. Bud Cain officiating. Burial was in the Valley Oak Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Published in The Casey County News on Jan. 29, 2020