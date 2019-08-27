Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Howard Hatter. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Howard Hatter, 76, of Shelbyville, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.

A native of Liberty, Ky., he was the youngest son of the late Jesse Aaron and Dottie Wilson Hatter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, where he worked over 30 years as a line supervisor in the automotive division. He enjoyed raising horses, boating, reading Western novels and construction projects. He had built one home and was completing a second one. A Baptist by faith, he had been a member of the former Peoples Chapel.

In addition to his parents, six siblings preceded him in death.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Viola Hatter, of Shelbyville; two daughters, Audra Lee Ann (Randy) Helvey, of Leitchfield, and Susan Lynn (Michael) Burke, of Las Vegas, NV; two sons, Jason (Megan) Hatter, of Louisville, and Jeffrey Aaron Hatter, of Shelbyville; two sisters, Martha Clark, of Liberty, and Rebecca Miller, of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Cremation had been selected, and a memorial service was held April 28 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Arrangements were entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at Paul Howard Hatter, 76, of Shelbyville, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Jewish Hospital Shelbyville.A native of Liberty, Ky., he was the youngest son of the late Jesse Aaron and Dottie Wilson Hatter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, where he worked over 30 years as a line supervisor in the automotive division. He enjoyed raising horses, boating, reading Western novels and construction projects. He had built one home and was completing a second one. A Baptist by faith, he had been a member of the former Peoples Chapel.In addition to his parents, six siblings preceded him in death.Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Viola Hatter, of Shelbyville; two daughters, Audra Lee Ann (Randy) Helvey, of Leitchfield, and Susan Lynn (Michael) Burke, of Las Vegas, NV; two sons, Jason (Megan) Hatter, of Louisville, and Jeffrey Aaron Hatter, of Shelbyville; two sisters, Martha Clark, of Liberty, and Rebecca Miller, of Bradenton, FL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Cremation had been selected, and a memorial service was held April 28 in Shelbyville, Kentucky.Arrangements were entrusted to Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.webbfuneralhome.com , or to his widow Viola Hatter at 2468, Finchville Road, Shelbyville, Ky, 40065. Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close