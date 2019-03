Paul Junior Hale, 60, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.He was born in Col-umbia, KY on Nov. 3, 1958, a son of the late Cyrus Mack Hale and Ruby Avalene Weddle Hale.Paul was a gate hauler and a farmer.Survivors include: his spouse: Gwendolyn Sue Wethington Hale; sons: Eric Paul Hale and Tyler Nicholas and (Kasey) Hale both of Liberty; grandchildren: Isabella, Camryn and Mason Hale; sister: Clara Rose and (Ralph) Brown of Franklin, IN; brothers: Clifton and (Margaret) Hale, CD and (Connie) Hale and Harold Hale all of Liberty and uncle: Micah and (Christine) Weddle of Liberty.Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother: Estill Hale.Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brent Huggins and Rev. Kevin Pittman officiated.Cremation Rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.