Paul Junior Hale, 60, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He was born in Col-
umbia, KY on Nov. 3, 1958, a son of the late Cyrus Mack Hale and Ruby Avalene Weddle Hale.
Paul was a gate hauler and a farmer.
Survivors include: his spouse: Gwendolyn Sue Wethington Hale; sons: Eric Paul Hale and Tyler Nicholas and (Kasey) Hale both of Liberty; grandchildren: Isabella, Camryn and Mason Hale; sister: Clara Rose and (Ralph) Brown of Franklin, IN; brothers: Clifton and (Margaret) Hale, CD and (Connie) Hale and Harold Hale all of Liberty and uncle: Micah and (Christine) Weddle of Liberty.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a brother: Estill Hale.
Visitation was held at 5 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Memorial services were held at 7 p.m. Friday March 1, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Brent Huggins and Rev. Kevin Pittman officiated.
Cremation Rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 6, 2019