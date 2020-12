Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Sue Watson, 76, of Liberty, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by her children, Terri Lynn Gordon, Lisa Jo (Bryan) Taylor, Mark Allen McDougall (Heather Brown); nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be conducted in Montana at a later date.

