Phillip Burton
Phillip Burton, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Lake Cumberland Regional Medical Center in Somerset, KY.
Born April 7, 1948, in Liberty, KY, he was a son of the late Elmer and Lucille Buck Burton. Phillip was a farmer and a logger and member of the Christ Tabernacle Church. He also hauled gates and worked construction. He enjoyed horse riding. Phillip dearly loved his family.
Survivors include his son, Lee (Carol) Burton ,of Liberty; daughter, Sharon (Jeff) Randall, of Hanover, IN; step-sons, Adam (Kimberly) Brock, of Georgia, and Steven Brock, of Liberty; brothers, James (Teresa) Burton, of Liberty, and Darrell (Anita) Burton, of Liberty; sisters, Francis Allen, of Edinburgh, IN, Reamona (Paul) Martin, of Liberty, and Shirley Hayes, of Liberty; four grandchildren, Nicole, Nathan, Aaron, and Bella; and two step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Derek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his fiancé, Louise Brock.
Funeral services were held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Brother Will Palmer officiating. Burial followed in the Adams Cemetery on Dogwood Gap. Visitation was Friday, July 10, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
JUL
11
Funeral
11:00 AM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
