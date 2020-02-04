Phillip "Dooley" Lane, 68, of Hustonville, died Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Russell County Hospital.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia (Brian) Oney, Sonya Morgan; sons, Phillip (Jamie) Lane, Robert (Melissa) Lane; sisters, Sharon (Donald) Elmore, Deanna (Brad) Brock, and Charlotte (Kim) Brown; brothers, Larry (Carol) Lane, Willis Lane, Marvin (Jan) Lane, Roy Lane, and Marshall (Tina) Lane; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The funeral service was held Feb. 1 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Hustonville Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 5, 2020