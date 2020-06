Rachel Renae West-Wilkinson, 31, of Danville, died Sunday June 28, 2020.She is survived by her parents, Richard Ray West and Pamela Murphy West; spouse, Devin Wayne Wilkinson; sons, Aidan West, Jacob West; brothers, Aaron Gene West, Jeremiah Ray West; sister, Haley Elizabeth West; and grandmother, Jeanie Murphy of Liberty.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Dogwood Gap Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com