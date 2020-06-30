Rachel Renae West-Wilkinson
Rachel Renae West-Wilkinson, 31, of Danville, died Sunday June 28, 2020.
She is survived by her parents, Richard Ray West and Pamela Murphy West; spouse, Devin Wayne Wilkinson; sons, Aidan West, Jacob West; brothers, Aaron Gene West, Jeremiah Ray West; sister, Haley Elizabeth West; and grandmother, Jeanie Murphy of Liberty.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Dogwood Gap Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
