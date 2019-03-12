Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Floyd. View Sign

Ralph Leigh passed away on March 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was 85 years young.

Born Jan. 29, 1934, in Casey County, Kentucky, Ralph was a son of the late Fred M. Lay and Lucy Jane Roberts Lay.

He retired from International Paper Company in Springdale, Ohio after 44 years of service. He was an avid gun and knife collector throughout his life. Ralph was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and running his flea market booth.

Ralph is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Barry) Hamm of Moreland, KY, Kim May of Kings Mountain, KY, and Melinda (Wayne Grubbs) Leigh of Junction City, KY; five grandchildren, Chris Salyers, Emily Putteet, Sarah Maynard, Lindsey Storm, and Kaleb Leigh; two sisters, Geneva Carmen and Mabel Irvin; one brother, Carlos Leigh; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his former wife, Marcella Leigh Elmore; one granddaughter, Dawn Lynne Salyers; one great-great-grandchild, Christian Gage Putteet; three sisters; and five brothers.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Oak Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Chris Salyers, Tyler Salyers, Kaleb Leigh, Ethan May, Aaron Hughes, AJ Glenn, and GG Glenn.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Emily Putteet, Sarah Maynard, Lindsey Storm, Sierra Cross, Abby Hughes, Madison Carman, and Erin Salyers.

Ralph's arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at Ralph Leigh passed away on March 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was 85 years young.Born Jan. 29, 1934, in Casey County, Kentucky, Ralph was a son of the late Fred M. Lay and Lucy Jane Roberts Lay.He retired from International Paper Company in Springdale, Ohio after 44 years of service. He was an avid gun and knife collector throughout his life. Ralph was an avid University of Kentucky Basketball fan. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and running his flea market booth.Ralph is survived by three daughters, Debbie (Barry) Hamm of Moreland, KY, Kim May of Kings Mountain, KY, and Melinda (Wayne Grubbs) Leigh of Junction City, KY; five grandchildren, Chris Salyers, Emily Putteet, Sarah Maynard, Lindsey Storm, and Kaleb Leigh; two sisters, Geneva Carmen and Mabel Irvin; one brother, Carlos Leigh; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his former wife, Marcella Leigh Elmore; one granddaughter, Dawn Lynne Salyers; one great-great-grandchild, Christian Gage Putteet; three sisters; and five brothers.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial will follow in Valley Oak Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.Pallbearers will be Chris Salyers, Tyler Salyers, Kaleb Leigh, Ethan May, Aaron Hughes, AJ Glenn, and GG Glenn.Honorary Pallbearers will be Emily Putteet, Sarah Maynard, Lindsey Storm, Sierra Cross, Abby Hughes, Madison Carman, and Erin Salyers.Ralph's arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com Funeral Home McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty

752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188

Liberty , KY 42539

(606) 787-6219 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Casey County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close