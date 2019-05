Randall G. McDonald, 69, of Waynesburg, KY, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home.Born May 25, 1949 in Liberty, KY to the late Truman McDonald and Lela Margaret Price McDonald, he was a member of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam where he received a purple heart, and was a former employee of Mac's Drywall. He loved to hunt and loved his grandchildren.Survivors include his wife, Marlene Rayborn McDonald, of Waynesburg, KY; two sons, Chris McDonald (Denita), of Somerset, KY, and Steve McDonald, of Casey County, KY; one brother, Danny McDonald, of Indiana; four grandchildren, Mallory McDonald, Ashlyn McDonald, Jordyn McDonald, and Jase McDonald; and one niece, Tammy Nicholas.He was preceded in death by his parents.Visitation was Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Spurlin Funeral Home Chapel, Stanford from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at South Fork Separate Baptist Church in Liberty, KY (across from the Galilean Home) with burial following at the church cemetery.