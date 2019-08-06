Randall Scott Pierce, 53, of Windsor, Ky., died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the UK Healthcare in Lexington.
He was born April 4, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a Physical Education Teacher at Casey Middle School in Liberty. Randall was a member of Bradley's Pleasure Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Pierce, of Windsor; children, Kaylee Paige Pierce, Cole Walker Pierc, and Hunter Chance McQueary, all of Windsor; parents, Lee and Barbara Pierce, of Windsor; and brother: David Pierce, of Manchester, Ky.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Pierce.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick Stump officiating.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, and 8 a.m. Aug. 6 until funeral time at 12 p.m.
Burial was in the Bradley's Pleasure Cemetery.
Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 7, 2019