Randall Scott Pierce, 53, of Windsor, Ky., died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at the UK Healthcare in Lexington.

He was born April 4, 1966 in Dayton, Ohio. He was a Physical Education Teacher at Casey Middle School in Liberty. Randall was a member of Bradley's Pleasure Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Jean Pierce, of Windsor; children, Kaylee Paige Pierce, Cole Walker Pierc, and Hunter Chance McQueary, all of Windsor; parents, Lee and Barbara Pierce, of Windsor; and brother: David Pierce, of Manchester, Ky.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Pierce.

Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at the Bernard Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Rick Stump officiating.

Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 5, and 8 a.m. Aug. 6 until funeral time at 12 p.m.

Burial was in the Bradley's Pleasure Cemetery.

Bernard Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.