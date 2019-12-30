Randolph James Horning

Randolph James Horning, 70, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at the Jean Waddle Care Center.
He was born in Garden City, KS, on Aug. 12, 1949 a son of the late Julius I. Horning and Lillian Schreibvogel Horning. He was a construction superintendent for Confederated and a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He is survived by his spouse: Teresa Russell Horning; sons: Shane Horning, of Wichita, KS, Troy Horning, of Dallas, TX, Russell Horning, of Wichita, KS, and Andy Horning, of Wichita, KS; step-children: Breaunna Pearson and Kyle Hundley; siblings: Michael (Cindy) Horning, of Wichita, KS, Diane (Kerry) Sell, of Wichita, KS, Nancy (Ted) Maisch, of Wichita, KS, Janet (Walt) Fairbanks, of Wichita, KS, Jeff (Tracy) Horning, of Ormond Beach, FL, Brad Horning, of Wichita, KS; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Cremation rites were honored by Bartle Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 31, 2019
