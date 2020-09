Ray Baldock, 85, formerly of Liberty, died Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter, Patricia (Michael) Pike of Yosemite; a son, Anthony Baldock of Albany; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.The funeral service was held Sept. 14. Burial was in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.