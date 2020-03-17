|
752 Campbellsville Street
Ray Beachy was born on Sept. 22, 1947, to Samuel J. and Lena Beachy. He passed away at his home on March 15, 2020, at the age of seventy-two years, five months, and twenty-two days.
He received Christ as his Savior in his youth and was a faithful member of Casey AM Church until his death.
On March 6, 1969, he was united in marriage to Mary M. (Yoder) Beachy and lived in matrimony fifty-one years and eight days. To this union was born five sons and six daughters, Thomas married to Fannie Beachy, Liberty, KY, Julia married to Abe Miller, Liberty, KY, Joseph married to Verda Yoder, Liberty, KY, David married to Susan Yoder, Liberty, KY, Elsie married to Johnny Miller, Columbia, KY, Ruth married to David Yoder, Clayton, IL, Daniel married to Bertha Beiler, Liberty, KY, Alvin married to Karen Yoder, Liberty, KY, Elmina married to Matthew Miller, Wayne City, IL, Rosanna married to Kenneth Yoder, Hickory, KY, and Amanda married to Aaron Borntrager, Sebree, KY. They were blessed with seventy-seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Also surviving are three brothers, Norman, Melvin, and Lester Beachy and one sister, Betty Ann (Mrs. Henry Beachy.)
Visitation and viewing was Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Casey Amish Mennonite Church at 867 Hicks Road, Liberty, KY 42539. Funeral will be at 10 on Wednesday at the Casey Amish Mennonite Church.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for all the love shown to them during this time.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 18, 2020
